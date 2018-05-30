OMV Petrom restarts Romanian refinery after EUR 45 mln revision

Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom restarted the operations of its Petrobrazi refinery near Ploiesti after a planned revision that kept it closed for six weeks. The total cost of the project was EUR 45 million.

The refinery is now fully operational and can process over 12,000 tons of oil per day, according to Neil Anthony Morgan, member of the OMV Petrom Directorate in charge with the Downstream Oil division.

The next revision will take place in 2022 as the investments made in the refinery over the last ten years have allowed longer periods between revisions. The group invested over EUR 1.5 billion in modernizing the refinery between 2005 and 2017.

The refinery can process some 4.5 million tons of oil per year and can cover the annual fuel consumption of 3 million vehicles.

Austrian group OMV controls 51% of OMV Petrom.

