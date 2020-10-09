OMV Petrom installs fast electric charging equipment in ten of its fuel stations

Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom in partnership with Enel X, a division of the Italian group Enel, will install the first ten electric charging stations of a total of 40 such stations it plans to install in fuel stations by the end of 2021.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

All the charging stations for electric cars will have an available power of at least 50 kW, making possible a charging cycle for 80% of the battery capacity of a vehicle in about 25 minutes.

The fast-charging units will be installed in fuel stations in the OMV and Petrom network, covering approximately 380 kilometers along the main roads in Romania.

They will connect cities in the east, center, and west of the country.

(Photo courtesy of Enel)

[email protected]