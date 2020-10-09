Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 08:28
Business
OMV Petrom installs fast electric charging equipment in ten of its fuel stations
10 September 2020
Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom in partnership with Enel X, a division of the Italian group Enel, will install the first ten electric charging stations of a total of 40 such stations it plans to install in fuel stations by the end of 2021.

All the charging stations for electric cars will have an available power of at least 50 kW, making possible a charging cycle for 80% of the battery capacity of a vehicle in about 25 minutes.

The fast-charging units will be installed in fuel stations in the OMV and Petrom network, covering approximately 380 kilometers along the main roads in Romania.

They will connect cities in the east, center, and west of the country.

(Photo courtesy of Enel)

[email protected]

