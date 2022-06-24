OMV Petrom starts the production of sustainable aviation fuel

OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy company in Southeastern Europe, announced that it would produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at the Petrobrazi refinery by co-processing locally produced rapeseed oil.

The first test run volumes are estimated for July this year.

The product will help reduce the CO2 emissions from commercial flights.

“Our goal is that, in 2030, to have an annual combined production of SAF and HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) of about 450 thousand tonnes,” said Radu Căprău, member of the Executive Board responsible for Refining & Marketing.

This test run was based on a successfully completed first rapeseed oil co-processing pilot at the Petrobrazi refinery, performed in July 2020.

OMV Petrom was certified as an HVO producer based on the CERTROM audit, in accordance with the requirements of the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC-EU) voluntary scheme. This is a system recognized by the European Commission for the certification of sustainable materials that comply with the legal requirements of the Directive on the promotion of the use of Energy from Renewable Sources (RED).

The use of HVO reduces CO2 emissions by at least 65% compared to conventional diesel.

(Photo: Tinifan/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com