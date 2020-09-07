Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 07:57
Business
RO IT entrepreneur takes over small-sized bank from local “wagon king”
09 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Valer Blidar, the owner of railway equipment producer Astra Vagoane Calatori Arad, has sold his majority stake in Banca Feroviara to Olimpiu Balas, an IT entrepreneur who owns the New Business Dimensions group, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"The acquisition of a stake in Banca Feroviara is a strategic decision by which we want to introduce a portfolio of digital, modern solutions to Romanian SMEs. We have digitization solutions for the bank's activities, and we trust the customers will adopt the technical solutions," said Olimpiu Balas.

He bought 63% of the bank, a stake previously held by Valer Blidar.

Blidar, known as the "king of wagons" in Romania, as his main business is related to the construction of wagons and trams, launched Banca Feroviara in 2009.

The bank's other shareholders are Tristar SRL (23%) and Atelierele CFR Grivita (9.5%).

According to official data from Romania's National Bank (BNR), Banca Feroviara is one of the smallest banks in Romania with assets of under EUR 100 mln and a market share of 0.09% at the end of 2019.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 07:57
Business
RO IT entrepreneur takes over small-sized bank from local “wagon king”
09 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Valer Blidar, the owner of railway equipment producer Astra Vagoane Calatori Arad, has sold his majority stake in Banca Feroviara to Olimpiu Balas, an IT entrepreneur who owns the New Business Dimensions group, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"The acquisition of a stake in Banca Feroviara is a strategic decision by which we want to introduce a portfolio of digital, modern solutions to Romanian SMEs. We have digitization solutions for the bank's activities, and we trust the customers will adopt the technical solutions," said Olimpiu Balas.

He bought 63% of the bank, a stake previously held by Valer Blidar.

Blidar, known as the "king of wagons" in Romania, as his main business is related to the construction of wagons and trams, launched Banca Feroviara in 2009.

The bank's other shareholders are Tristar SRL (23%) and Atelierele CFR Grivita (9.5%).

According to official data from Romania's National Bank (BNR), Banca Feroviara is one of the smallest banks in Romania with assets of under EUR 100 mln and a market share of 0.09% at the end of 2019.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

08 July 2020
Business
Digital technology company Brillio, controlled by Bain Capital, takes over firm founded by Romanians in US
08 July 2020
Social
Photo of the day: Wave-like storm cloud over popular Romanian seaside resort
08 July 2020
Business
Romanian tech firms develop biometric technology to prevent students from cheating in online exams
07 July 2020
Business
Romanian airline Blue Air resumes flights to the UK, Spain, Italy and Belgium
07 July 2020
Social
Romanian midwife becomes one of the images of the UK’s National Health Service
06 July 2020
Business
AmCham Romania survey: 55% of member-companies expect lower revenues this year
07 July 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The 2020 goal: Leslie Hawke on giving underprivileged children access to early education, leaving Romania, and the country’s hidden resource
01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies