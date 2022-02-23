Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 02/23/2022 - 13:19
Business

Romanian startup Ogre raises EUR 2 mln for its AI platform for energy management

23 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ogre AI, the Romanian data science startup specializing in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the energy sector, has announced a EUR 2 million seed round led by EGV, with the participation of London-based VC fund MMC Ventures and international business angels.

Ogre AI works with its partners on forecasting generation, consumption, network/grid technical and commercial losses and anomalies. The team is also on its way to building an innovative price forecast system that will aid with decision making in grid management and trading.

“When we looked at Ogre AI, we immediately jumped on board: the market opportunity is clear to us, the team is brilliant and able to execute, the technology is solid and scalable globally. We are happy to lead this first round and proud to contribute to building critical data infrastructure for the energy industry,” said Radu Stoicoviciu, Partner EGV.

In his turn, Andrei Dvornic, Principal, MMC Ventures, said: “To reach the global climate goals, the world will need to significantly accelerate investment in the energy transition. We are thrilled to back an incredibly talented team building the next-generation forecasting products needed to manage the increasingly volatile global energy markets. Ogre AI’s technology enables unparalleled risk management and operational efficiencies, releasing much needed capital for further investments in clean energy.”

According to Ogre AI founder Matei Stratan, the startup’s goal is to scale its business globally.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 02/02/2022 - 08:15
07 February 2022
RI +
Romanian startup plans to take its AI-based x-ray analysis software to Western Europe and further
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 02/23/2022 - 13:19
Business

Romanian startup Ogre raises EUR 2 mln for its AI platform for energy management

23 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ogre AI, the Romanian data science startup specializing in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the energy sector, has announced a EUR 2 million seed round led by EGV, with the participation of London-based VC fund MMC Ventures and international business angels.

Ogre AI works with its partners on forecasting generation, consumption, network/grid technical and commercial losses and anomalies. The team is also on its way to building an innovative price forecast system that will aid with decision making in grid management and trading.

“When we looked at Ogre AI, we immediately jumped on board: the market opportunity is clear to us, the team is brilliant and able to execute, the technology is solid and scalable globally. We are happy to lead this first round and proud to contribute to building critical data infrastructure for the energy industry,” said Radu Stoicoviciu, Partner EGV.

In his turn, Andrei Dvornic, Principal, MMC Ventures, said: “To reach the global climate goals, the world will need to significantly accelerate investment in the energy transition. We are thrilled to back an incredibly talented team building the next-generation forecasting products needed to manage the increasingly volatile global energy markets. Ogre AI’s technology enables unparalleled risk management and operational efficiencies, releasing much needed capital for further investments in clean energy.”

According to Ogre AI founder Matei Stratan, the startup’s goal is to scale its business globally.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 02/02/2022 - 08:15
07 February 2022
RI +
Romanian startup plans to take its AI-based x-ray analysis software to Western Europe and further
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks