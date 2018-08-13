Romanian on list of six young leaders who are improving the state of the world

Oana Toiu, a former state secretary in the Ministry of Labor, in the 2016 technocrat government led by Dacian Ciolos, was included on a list of six inspirational young leaders who are improving the state of the world, published by the World Economic Forum.

Oana Toiu is the founder and general manager of Social Innovation Solutions, which offers training and consultancy in social innovation and entrepreneurship. Prior to this, she led the team that set up Mesteshukar BuitQ, a social enterprise focused on traditional Roma crafts and skills. She is also on the Board of Directors of The Entrepreneurship Academy.

The list, which marks the International Youth Day, also includes Basima Abdulrahman – an Iraqi structural engineer who is passionate about the environment, Kwiri Yang – the founder and CEO of LifeGyde, Abi Ramanan – the co-founder and CEO of ImpactVision, Doreen Kessy – COO of Ubongo, and Nafez Dakkak – CEO of the London office of the Queen Rania Foundation. The full list is available here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]