Nyerges & Partners advised Shikun & Binui Energy in concluding two EPC contracts for two PV plants in Romania totaling 101.1 MWp.

18 December 2023
Romania Insider

Nyerges & Partners advised Shikun & Binui Energy Ltd., a leading Israeli company with a global presence, in awarding CJR Renewables two EPC contracts for Șimleul Silvaniei 1 & 2 solar PV power projects having a total capacity of 101.1 MWp. The law firm has also assisted Shikun & Binui Energy Ltd. in the development process of these projects.

"We are thrilled to continue assisting Shikun & Binui Energy Ltd. in the expansion of its Romanian portfolio with two additional ready-to-build solar PV projects. Although we see on the market many GW of investments under various stages of development, only a small number of utility-scale projects have successfully reached ready-to-build status, secured financing and started constructions. We are grateful to our client for entrusting us with their Romanian investments which is a testament of our team’s extensive expertise in all stages of renewable energy projects, including acquisition, development, construction, financing and operation", commented Mihaela Nyerges, Managing Partner.

Nyerges & Partners is a full-service law firm founded by reputable lawyers with almost two decades of experience in top-tier law firms. Our main practice areas are Mergers & Acquisitions, Energy & Natural Resources, Real Estate & Urbanism, Constructions, Financing, Corporate & Commercial, EU Funding. Our team combines the high professional standards and expertise gained in first-tier Romanian law firms with the dedication and responsiveness of a boutique law firm.

*This is a press release.

1

