Small commune has one of the most expensive NYE fireworks shows in Romania

Cheveresu Mare, a commune of 2,000 inhabitants in Timis county, Western Romania, organized one of the most expensive New Year’s Eve fireworks shows in the country.

The local authorities spent RON 40,000 (some EUR 8,600) on fireworks, according to an award notice published on the public auctions website SEAP. This is almost a quarter of what Bucharest spent on fireworks for the New Year’s Eve party in George Enescu Square, to which some 50,000 people participated.

Bucharest’s cultural center Arcub awarded two contracts for fireworks shows with a total value of around RON 175,000 (more than EUR 37,000). One of the contracts, which was worth RON 92,000 (EUR 19,800), was won by Artificii Group, while the second contract worth RON 82,800 (EUR 17,800) went to Euromerx Pyrotechnic, according to information posted on Banii Nostri Facebook page.

Artificii Group also won the contract awarded by the Cultural House of Sibiu. It was worth RON 161,000 (EUR 34,700), being the most expensive contract awarded in Romania for the New Year’s Eve fireworks show.

The inhabitants of Oradea, a city in northwest Romania, also enjoyed an expensive fireworks show. The Association for Promoting Tourism in Oradea and the Region spent almost RON 72,000 (EUR 15,500) on fireworks, the contract being won by Pyrotechnic International.

Meanwhile, the local authorities in Timisoara, the biggest city in western Romania, spent slightly over RON 46,500 (EUR 10,000) on pyrotechnic services provided by Pyro-Technic Transilvania. The same company also won the contract awarded by the authorities in Arad, a city close to Timisoara, which was also worth some EUR 10,000.

Other cities that spent more than RON 40,000 on the fireworks shows marking the beginning of the New Year were Bacau and Buzias.

More than 50,000 people welcome 2018 in downtown Bucharest square

Irina Marica, [email protected]