Energy

SMR project in Romania under scrutiny after NuScale drops similar one in US

10 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The small nuclear reactor (SMR) technology and the SMR project in Romania came under scrutiny after NuScale dropped one of his projects in the US because of the excessive costs that increased by 53% and made it economically inefficient.

The price at which NuScale intended to sell power produced with the mini reactor system was - two years ago - USD 56/megawatt hour. In 2023, the price reached USD 89/MWH, Europa Libera Romania reported.

In Romania, NuScale is developing a similar SMR project at Doicesti.

NuScale now has 4 projects under development in the US, one in Canada, 3 in Asia, one in the Middle East and 3 in Europe, respectively in Poland, Bulgaria and Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)

Normal
Energy

SMR project in Romania under scrutiny after NuScale drops similar one in US

10 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The small nuclear reactor (SMR) technology and the SMR project in Romania came under scrutiny after NuScale dropped one of his projects in the US because of the excessive costs that increased by 53% and made it economically inefficient.

The price at which NuScale intended to sell power produced with the mini reactor system was - two years ago - USD 56/megawatt hour. In 2023, the price reached USD 89/MWH, Europa Libera Romania reported.

In Romania, NuScale is developing a similar SMR project at Doicesti.

NuScale now has 4 projects under development in the US, one in Canada, 3 in Asia, one in the Middle East and 3 in Europe, respectively in Poland, Bulgaria and Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania
20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania