SMR project in Romania under scrutiny after NuScale drops similar one in US

The small nuclear reactor (SMR) technology and the SMR project in Romania came under scrutiny after NuScale dropped one of his projects in the US because of the excessive costs that increased by 53% and made it economically inefficient.

The price at which NuScale intended to sell power produced with the mini reactor system was - two years ago - USD 56/megawatt hour. In 2023, the price reached USD 89/MWH, Europa Libera Romania reported.

In Romania, NuScale is developing a similar SMR project at Doicesti.

NuScale now has 4 projects under development in the US, one in Canada, 3 in Asia, one in the Middle East and 3 in Europe, respectively in Poland, Bulgaria and Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)