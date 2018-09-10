Horror thriller filmed in Romania tops US box office in opening weekend

The horror thriller The Nun, which was shot entirely in Romania, took the first spot in the US box office in its opening weekend, at USD 53.5 million.

This is the second-biggest September debut of all time in North America, not adjusted for inflation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film also earned USD 77.5 million globally.

The Nun is the fifth movie in the Conjuring Universe franchise. It is a Warner Bros – New Line Cinema production directed by Corin Hardy. It stars Taissa Farmiga, Charlotte Hope, and Demián Bichir.

The film tells the story of a young nun and a priest who are sent to look into the suicide of a nun at an abbey in Romania.

The horror was filmed in the Palace of the Parliament in Bucharest, but also at the Corvinilor Castle and in Sighișoara, in Transylvania.

(Photo: thenunmovie.com)

