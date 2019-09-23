Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/23/2019 - 08:15
Business
Romanian nuke reactor's prolonged outage keeps spot electricity prices up
23 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The outage at the first reactor of Romania’s sole nuclear power plant in Cernavoda, initially estimated to last a couple of days after a cooling leakage problem was spotted on September 18, was prolonged until September 24. This has kept the electricity prices on the spot market close to the historic maximum levels.

Other generation capacities are undergoing planned outage and the electricity production is seasonally lower in Romania during the autumn season, which contributed to the deficit on the spot market.

The electricity price for Thursday evening (EUR 150 per MWh) was nearly three times higher than that in Hungary, which is part of the same trading region and provides most of the imported electricity to Romania these days, Economica.net reported.

Technically, Romania can import electricity from Hungary at a maximum rate of 656MW, while the nuclear reactor shut down for repairs has a net generating capacity of 700MW.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/23/2019 - 08:15
Business
Romanian nuke reactor's prolonged outage keeps spot electricity prices up
23 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The outage at the first reactor of Romania’s sole nuclear power plant in Cernavoda, initially estimated to last a couple of days after a cooling leakage problem was spotted on September 18, was prolonged until September 24. This has kept the electricity prices on the spot market close to the historic maximum levels.

Other generation capacities are undergoing planned outage and the electricity production is seasonally lower in Romania during the autumn season, which contributed to the deficit on the spot market.

The electricity price for Thursday evening (EUR 150 per MWh) was nearly three times higher than that in Hungary, which is part of the same trading region and provides most of the imported electricity to Romania these days, Economica.net reported.

Technically, Romania can import electricity from Hungary at a maximum rate of 656MW, while the nuclear reactor shut down for repairs has a net generating capacity of 700MW.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

23 September 2019
Social
Update: Dutch citizen, main suspect for the murder of 11-year-old girl in Romania, reportedly kills himself
23 September 2019
Business
Romanian developer invests EUR 100 mln in two office buildings in downtown Bucharest
20 September 2019
Politics
Court rules former Romanian president collaborated with the Communist secret police
20 September 2019
Entertainment
Watch: Top foreign music videos shot in Romania
16 September 2019
Sports
PM Justin Trudeau thanks Bianca Andreescu’s Romanian parents for immigrating to Canada
20 September 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Bucharest museums to visit with children
13 September 2019
Social
Musical toy makes three Romanian pupils so angry that they vandalize entire school
12 September 2019
Business
Romania faces potential diplomatic conflict with Spain over 21-km highway segment

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40