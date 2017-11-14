Romanian nuclear power producer more than doubles profit

Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica recorded a net profit of RON 225.2 million (EUR 48.4 million) in the first nine months of this year, up 120% year-on-year.

The operating profit EBITDA reached RON 647.1 million (EUR 139.1 million) during this period, up 38.5% year-on-year. The operating revenues rose by 17.4% mainly due to the 18% increase in revenues from the sale of electricity.

Nuclearelectrica sold more energy on the competitive market due to the change in the sales mix on the regulated market and the competitive market. The company was thus able to reduce the quantity of energy sold on the regulated market. The price for the energy sold on the competitive market was 9.5% higher than the price for the energy sold on the regulated market.

The company’s long-term debt dropped by 9.6% to RON 1.2 billion (EUR 276.1 million) whereas its current debt increased by 10.1% to RON 495.9 million (EUR 106.6 million).

