Energy

Romania's Nuclearelectrica seeks coaching and mentoring providers for USD 17 mln

10 July 2023

A Czech company and a Romanian company, part of a multinational group, are the only bidders interested in Nuclearelectrica's request to conclude a coaching, mentoring and consultancy contract for managers at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant for four years.

Nuclearelectrica has previously put up for tender in the electronic public procurement system a contract aimed at "consulting, coaching and mentoring services in managerial activities regarding Cernavoda NPP processes and activities, by concluding a framework agreement for 48 months".

The company received two bids, according to data from the public procurement system quoted by Economica.net. One from a Czech company, namely Applus Czech Republic s.r.o., and one from WTS Energy Global Services, the Romanian subsidiary of a global company, WTS Energy.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

