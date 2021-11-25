Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/25/2021 - 08:47
Business

Romanian minister: Norwegian company plans EUR 800 mln investment in coal substitute plant

25 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Norwegian company wants to invest EUR 800 million in Romania to develop a coal substitute plant, acting minister of energy Virgil Popescu announced on Wednesday, November 24.

The coal substitutes are fuels specifically designed to mimic coal but with lesser environmental impact, developed as a way to keep coal-fired power plants operating even as the use of coal is phased out.

"It's a big Norwegian company that we negotiated with. It wants to build more production facilities for this type of fuel that can replace coal. It is a fuel based on biomass, but we are not talking about wood - it's rather a mixture of biomass," Popescu told the press at the end of the hearings in the joint specialized committees of the Parliament, Economica.net reported.

"I sent them first to the Jiu Valley [where most coal-fired power plants are located]," the government official added.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/25/2021 - 08:47
Business

Romanian minister: Norwegian company plans EUR 800 mln investment in coal substitute plant

25 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Norwegian company wants to invest EUR 800 million in Romania to develop a coal substitute plant, acting minister of energy Virgil Popescu announced on Wednesday, November 24.

The coal substitutes are fuels specifically designed to mimic coal but with lesser environmental impact, developed as a way to keep coal-fired power plants operating even as the use of coal is phased out.

"It's a big Norwegian company that we negotiated with. It wants to build more production facilities for this type of fuel that can replace coal. It is a fuel based on biomass, but we are not talking about wood - it's rather a mixture of biomass," Popescu told the press at the end of the hearings in the joint specialized committees of the Parliament, Economica.net reported.

"I sent them first to the Jiu Valley [where most coal-fired power plants are located]," the government official added.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest