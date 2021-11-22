Nordis Group starts second phase of Mamaia luxury project on the Black Sea coast

Nordis Group, a Romanian developer of premium hotel and residential complexes, has kicked off works at the second phase of its Nordis Mamaia five-star complex on the Black Sea coast.

According to the developer, Nordis Mamaia will be the largest hotel and residential development in Romania, with total investments of over EUR 200 million. The complex will comprise 3,000 hotel rooms and apartments but also over 18,000 square meters of commercial space.

Four 12-storey buildings were developed in the first stage, comprising 712 hotel rooms and 620 apartments. The list of facilities also includes a SPA centre with a leasable area of 3,200 sqm.

In the second phase, Nordis Group will add 1,160 apartments and 12 restaurants and cafes to the project, as well as beaches covering 26,000 sqm.

“Beyond being the most ambitious residential and hotel project on the Romanian coast, Nordis Mamaia 5***** is also our bet that one can also have a holiday at the highest level in Romania, without compromises,” said Emanuel Poștoacă, founder of Nordis Group.

The developer said it already sold 98% of the hotel rooms and holiday apartments in the first stage, while for the second phase, the rate is 38%.

The entire complex will be open all year round and will provide a wide range of services and benefits, from a premium shopping gallery and a casino to a medical and physical therapy clinic and an event hall for concerts or sports competitions.

Nordis Group is a group of companies with 100% Romanian capital, specializing in developing premium hotel and residential complexes. The group consists of 7 entities: Nordis Development, Nordis Construct, Nordis Architecture, Nordis Hotels, Nobileo, Nordis Travel, and Nordis Property Management.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)