Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 11/22/2021 - 14:06
Real Estate

Nordis Group starts second phase of Mamaia luxury project on the Black Sea coast

22 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nordis Group, a Romanian developer of premium hotel and residential complexes, has kicked off works at the second phase of its Nordis Mamaia five-star complex on the Black Sea coast.

According to the developer, Nordis Mamaia will be the largest hotel and residential development in Romania, with total investments of over EUR 200 million. The complex will comprise 3,000 hotel rooms and apartments but also over 18,000 square meters of commercial space.

Four 12-storey buildings were developed in the first stage, comprising 712 hotel rooms and 620 apartments. The list of facilities also includes a SPA centre with a leasable area of 3,200 sqm.

In the second phase, Nordis Group will add 1,160 apartments and 12 restaurants and cafes to the project, as well as beaches covering 26,000 sqm.

“Beyond being the most ambitious residential and hotel project on the Romanian coast, Nordis Mamaia 5***** is also our bet that one can also have a holiday at the highest level in Romania, without compromises,” said Emanuel Poștoacă, founder of Nordis Group.

The developer said it already sold 98% of the hotel rooms and holiday apartments in the first stage, while for the second phase, the rate is 38%.

The entire complex will be open all year round and will provide a wide range of services and benefits, from a premium shopping gallery and a casino to a medical and physical therapy clinic and an event hall for concerts or sports competitions.

Nordis Group is a group of companies with 100% Romanian capital, specializing in developing premium hotel and residential complexes. The group consists of 7 entities: Nordis Development, Nordis Construct, Nordis Architecture, Nordis Hotels, Nobileo, Nordis Travel, and Nordis Property Management.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 13:58
02 July 2021
RI +
Unusual times, unusual buildings: The upside down house in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 11/22/2021 - 14:06
Real Estate

Nordis Group starts second phase of Mamaia luxury project on the Black Sea coast

22 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nordis Group, a Romanian developer of premium hotel and residential complexes, has kicked off works at the second phase of its Nordis Mamaia five-star complex on the Black Sea coast.

According to the developer, Nordis Mamaia will be the largest hotel and residential development in Romania, with total investments of over EUR 200 million. The complex will comprise 3,000 hotel rooms and apartments but also over 18,000 square meters of commercial space.

Four 12-storey buildings were developed in the first stage, comprising 712 hotel rooms and 620 apartments. The list of facilities also includes a SPA centre with a leasable area of 3,200 sqm.

In the second phase, Nordis Group will add 1,160 apartments and 12 restaurants and cafes to the project, as well as beaches covering 26,000 sqm.

“Beyond being the most ambitious residential and hotel project on the Romanian coast, Nordis Mamaia 5***** is also our bet that one can also have a holiday at the highest level in Romania, without compromises,” said Emanuel Poștoacă, founder of Nordis Group.

The developer said it already sold 98% of the hotel rooms and holiday apartments in the first stage, while for the second phase, the rate is 38%.

The entire complex will be open all year round and will provide a wide range of services and benefits, from a premium shopping gallery and a casino to a medical and physical therapy clinic and an event hall for concerts or sports competitions.

Nordis Group is a group of companies with 100% Romanian capital, specializing in developing premium hotel and residential complexes. The group consists of 7 entities: Nordis Development, Nordis Construct, Nordis Architecture, Nordis Hotels, Nobileo, Nordis Travel, and Nordis Property Management.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 13:58
02 July 2021
RI +
Unusual times, unusual buildings: The upside down house in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange