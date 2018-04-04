Large IT&C distributor expands warehouses in CTP logistics park near Bucharest

Network One Distribution (NOD), the biggest IT&C distributor in Romania, has leased about 14,000 sqm of new warehouse space in the CTPark Bucharest West logistics park.

The company will thus reach 44,000 sqm of warehouses in the logistics park.

NOD has been a tenant at CTPark Bucharest West since 2017, when the electro-IT products distributor leased a warehouse of more than 30,000 sqm. The new 14,000 sqm warehouse will be delivered in the last quarter of this year.

CTPark Bucharest West plans to become the largest industrial park in CEE, with over 1 million sqm of lettable area.

