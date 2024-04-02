Noark Electric - Romania, the new logistic hub for the region. The company inaugurates a new distribution center near Bucharest

News from Companies

Fast Deliveries for Partners

With the new logistics center strategically located near Bucharest, at the FM Logistic partner location, Noark Electric enhances operational performance and strengthens its relationships with partners. Now, deliveries are up to 50% faster - thus, the company ensures that partners complete projects in record time and at lower costs, supporting them in achieving their goals.

A Regional Platform

Romania becomes the regional hub of Noark Electric's distribution network, covering not only local distribution but also that of Bulgaria and the Balkans. With a stock comprising all products from the Noark portfolio, the company's partners have access to the materials they need at any time, reducing waiting time and risks associated with delays.

Product Availability

With over 2000 euro pallets of Noark products solely for the Romanian market, the logistics center ensures constant availability for 3 to 4 months. Approximately 2000 orders are processed weekly, ensuring that partners never face stock availability issues for the projects they are working on.

Commitment to Partners and Customers

Eugen Toma, Country Manager of Noark Romania, emphasizes: "This logistics center represents a clear commitment to our partners, improving their services and offering them a competitive advantage in the market. Fast and efficient deliveries will strengthen our existing partnerships and support their business growth."

Investment in the Future

Through this initiative, Noark Electric confirms its commitment to its European partners, providing them with the resources and support needed to develop their businesses. The company anticipates that the investment will be profitable within two years, highlighting the desire to build strong and lasting partnerships.

High-Quality Logistic Infrastructure

Noark Electric not only leverages its partnerships but also provides its partners with a logistic infrastructure that facilitates integrated supply chain management, ensuring efficient and profitable long-term collaboration. This logistics center is equipped with an advanced warehouse management system that automates and optimizes processing processes, as well as the prompt delivery of orders.

This evolution reflects our constant commitment to providing the best services and products, consolidating Noark Electric's position among the leaders in the field of electrical equipment and in the development of sustainable partnerships.

About Noark

NOARK Electric is a global company involved in the development, production, and sale of electrical components and low-voltage equipment for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company is part of a multinational group with over 40,000 employees operating worldwide. NOARK Electric expanded into the European market 12 years ago and chose several strategic areas for development, including Romania. Currently, the company holds approximately 15% market share and aims to become one of the top 3 producers and distributors of electrical equipment.

