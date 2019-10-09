Night of Romanian Film returns to Bucharest, Cluj

The tenth edition of the Night of Romanian Film takes place on September 20 in Bucharest and in Cluj-Napoca.

Over 35 local productions will be screened at the event, some of them ahead of their national releases. Among them are Corneliu Porumboiu’s La Gomera, Romania’s proposal for the 2020 Oscars, Tudor Giurgiu’s latest feature Parking, a love story between a Romanian migrant and a Spanish singer shot in Spain, and Stere Gulea’s Moromeţii 2, the winner of the Best film award at this year’s Gopo awards, dedicated to the local film industry.

Other films in the schedule include Mona Nicoară and Dana Bunescu’s documentary The Distance between Me and Me, on the life of writer Nina Cassian, Radu Muntean’s Alice T., Anca Damian’s Moon Hotel Kabul, Nicolae Constantin Tănase’s Heads and Tails, and Thou Shalt not Kill, directed by Gabi-Virginia Şargă and Cătălin Rotaru.

In Bucharest, the films will be screened at Elvira Popescu Cinema, the Amphitheater of the National Theater, Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema – open air, J'ai Bistrot, Apollo 111, Pavilion 32 (Goethe Institute), Rezidenţa Scena9, and Fabrica Gastropub. In Cluj-Napoca, the screenings take place at Victoria Cinema.

(Photo: Vlad Cioplea/ La Gomera - The Whistlers Facebook Page)