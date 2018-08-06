Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger performs at music festival in Romania

Nicole Scherzinger, a former member of the Pussycat Dolls group, will perform at the gala of the Cerbul de Aur (Golden Stag) festival.

The event takes place between August 29 and September 2 in Brasov, in central Romania.

The concert will be broadcast by the Romanian public television TVR.

Scherzinger rose to international fame alongside her group mates performing hits such as Stickwitu, Don’t Cha and Buttons. Throughout her solo career she collaborated with artists such as Enrique Iglesias, Eros Ramazzotti, Shaggy, Will Smith, P. Diddy, Snoop Dogg, Timbaland, 50 Cent, and Will.i.am.

In 2001, Scherzinger won the first edition of the Popstars TV show, and in 2010 she won Dancing with the Stars. She has been a member of the X Factor jury in the United States and the UK since 2011.

James Blunt, Amy Macdonald, Gigliola Cinquetti, Edvin Marton, and Eleni Foureira are among the international artists performing at Cerbul de Aur.

(Photo: Joel Telling, Wikipedia)

