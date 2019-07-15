Romania to introduce new ID cards beginning 2021

Romania will start issuing new ID cards beginning August 2021 to align with EU standards, Stiri.tvr.ro reported.

The new identification documents will have the size of the driver’s license, and will feature Romania’s and EU’s flags, and a chip with the photo and two fingerprints of the holder.

A ten-year transition period is planned to allow the changing of ID cards as they expire.

According to current legislation, those who are over 55 years old receive ID documents that no longer expire. By comparison, EU legislation stipulated that those over 70 years old benefit of this.

Aligning to EU standards is compulsory, the authorities say, so no solution is available for those who refuse the chip-based ID card.

(Photo of the current ID cards, issued since 2009 from Wikipedia)

