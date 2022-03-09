New Delivery Manager to expand ddroidd’s lasi office (press release)

Press Release

Global technical services provider, ddroidd, has appointed a new Delivery Manager to oversee and grow the company’s lasi office that opened last year.

George Crismariuc joins from Endava where he worked in senior roles for more than 10 years, including as Applications Management Discipline Lead. With almost 15 years experience, George has worked in the financial services, telecommunication, and digital media industries in various IT roles ranging from Team/Group Manager to Delivery Manager and Applications Management Services Manager.

At ddroidd, George will be responsible for helping to grow the company’s lasi team and office. The technical services provider now employs 110 experts, 18 of which are in the lasi region.

“The global pandemic created a bigger demand for IT services and shifted the mindset of having to be physically in the office. This has allowed us to develop and expand new hubs in order to attract new talent. Our ambition is to build a strong community of likeminded individuals passionate about technology, similar to what we have created in Cluj." said George.

“ddroidd is a fast-growing company that is making waves globally. I’m looking forward to being part of its future success by growing our lasi presence”, George added.

ddroidd recently announced its 2022 plans to double its headcount and turnover at least £6m after it exceeded its £3m turnover target in year one. The company has won several awards globally for its growth and success, as well as its pioneering A+++ framework that provides a benchmark for businesses to reduce the carbon footprint of their digital platforms.

“We picked Iasi as the next target in our expansion, because of the culture, the education and quality of the IT specialists. With more than 12,000 IT professionals in Iasi alone and a stream of new students from Gheorghe Asachi Technical University, Iasi was a natural choice for our second location.

We’re thrilled to have George on board heading up our Iasi growth. His experience, vision and passion, coupled with his natural alignment to ddroidd’s culture and delivery framework makes him a strong addition to the team.” said Cosmin Cristea, Delivery Director at ddroidd.

ddroidd specializes in designing, developing, and integrating enterprise-grade digital experience platforms for the most complex of online markets. Experts in agile digital transformation, complex software development, and application management, ddroidd’s approach to custom development and CMS platform implementation, enhancement, and support, has seen it build and manage the websites for some of the world's biggest brands.

For more information on ddroidd visit: www.ddroidd.com

About ddroidd

ddroidd is an award-winning global technical services provider established in 2020. With offices in Cluj-Napoca and lasi Romania, and Leeds, UK, ddroidd employs more than 100 staff, delivering projects for clients and agency partners.

Combining decades of experience, ddroidd specialises in designing, developing and integrating enterprise-grade digital experience platforms and application software management for the most complex of online markets. From new e-commerce ambitions and streamlining global IT infrastructures to tackling a major organisational change programme, ddroidd starts with the end in mind.

With a passion for reducing carbon emissions, ddroidd has developed a pioneering new A+++ framework to enhance performance and reduce a business’ carbon footprint. Through recycling and reusing previously processed information, it eliminates the need for unnecessary information reprocessing that demands extensive resources – cutting information reprocessing by 90%, reducing energy consumption and improving reliability and responsibility. It is hoped this framework will become industry standard and practice.