Sales of new cars in Romania 19% up yoy in Jan-Oct 2019

Almost 505,700 new and used cars were registered in the first ten months in Romania, an increase of only 0.39% compared to the same period of the previous year, according to statistics from the Driver Licenses and Registrations Office (DRPCIV).

The dynamics of the two categories were highly diverging: while nearly 19% more new cars were registered, the number of used cars (which still account for the majority) slightly decreased.

This shows robust consumer confidence since the used cars are the more affordable option that became increasingly popular during the past decade since the 2008-2009 economic recession.

Thus, according to official data, in January-October, 134,698 of the registered cars were new, up 18.9% over the same period of 2018.

The number of imported used cars, registered for the first time in Romania, dropped by 5% compared to the first ten months last year to 370,987 units.

Of the total number of new car registrations, most of them were Dacia - 40,813 units, 30.8% more than in the same period last year.

German producers dominate the registration of used cars: Volkswagen - with 92,352 units (-5.84%, compared to the first ten months of 2018), BMW (37,367 units, -1.56%) and Audi (35,240 units, -3.79%). DPRCIV data, published in mid-March 2019, showed that the national car park in Romania reached almost 8.20 million units, at the end of 2018, up 7.3% from the previous year.

(Photo: Pixabay)

