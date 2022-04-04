New car registrations in Romania up 40% in Jan-Mar

The 13,025 new cars registered in March brought the total volume of cars sold in Romania during the first quarter of the year (Q1) to 28,978 units, 39.6% more compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, the used car market shrank by 20.8%, to 80,209 units in Q1, according to the Directorate of Driving Permits and Vehicle Registration (DRPCIV) data compiled by the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA).

Thus, the share of new cars in the total market rose from 17% in 2021 to 26.5% in 2022.

Dacia’s sales nearly doubled (+93% YoY) to 7,405 units and it remains the best-sold brand.

Hyundai comes second in the overall ranking and first in the ranking of imported brands, with 2,667 units (+ 44.6%), while the third place is occupied in the first quarter of this year by Ford with 2,242 units.

Skoda (2,001 units) surpassed this year Toyota (1,968 units), thanks to a 13.2% increase.

In the area of ​​used cars, the most sought after brands are Volkswagen (18,892 units), BMW (8,075 units), Audi (7,828 units), Ford (5,149 units) and Mercedes-Benz (4,737 units).

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

