Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 08:21
Business

New car registrations in Romania up 40% in Jan-Mar

04 April 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 13,025 new cars registered in March brought the total volume of cars sold in Romania during the first quarter of the year (Q1) to 28,978 units, 39.6% more compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, the used car market shrank by 20.8%, to 80,209 units in Q1, according to the Directorate of Driving Permits and Vehicle Registration (DRPCIV) data compiled by the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA).

Thus, the share of new cars in the total market rose from 17% in 2021 to 26.5% in 2022.

Dacia’s sales nearly doubled (+93% YoY) to 7,405 units and it remains the best-sold brand.

Hyundai comes second in the overall ranking and first in the ranking of imported brands, with 2,667 units (+ 44.6%), while the third place is occupied in the first quarter of this year by Ford with 2,242 units.

Skoda (2,001 units) surpassed this year Toyota (1,968 units), thanks to a 13.2% increase.

In the area of ​​used cars, the most sought after brands are Volkswagen (18,892 units), BMW (8,075 units), Audi (7,828 units), Ford (5,149 units) and Mercedes-Benz (4,737 units).

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 08:21
Business

New car registrations in Romania up 40% in Jan-Mar

04 April 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 13,025 new cars registered in March brought the total volume of cars sold in Romania during the first quarter of the year (Q1) to 28,978 units, 39.6% more compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, the used car market shrank by 20.8%, to 80,209 units in Q1, according to the Directorate of Driving Permits and Vehicle Registration (DRPCIV) data compiled by the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA).

Thus, the share of new cars in the total market rose from 17% in 2021 to 26.5% in 2022.

Dacia’s sales nearly doubled (+93% YoY) to 7,405 units and it remains the best-sold brand.

Hyundai comes second in the overall ranking and first in the ranking of imported brands, with 2,667 units (+ 44.6%), while the third place is occupied in the first quarter of this year by Ford with 2,242 units.

Skoda (2,001 units) surpassed this year Toyota (1,968 units), thanks to a 13.2% increase.

In the area of ​​used cars, the most sought after brands are Volkswagen (18,892 units), BMW (8,075 units), Audi (7,828 units), Ford (5,149 units) and Mercedes-Benz (4,737 units).

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 April 2022
M&A
Romanian billionaire Ion Tiriac sells Madrid Open for EUR 360 mln
01 April 2022
RI +
Chef and apprentice: How mentorship changed the life of two young men in Romania’s poorest region
31 March 2022
RI +
Expat interview: How Romania became Agnieszka Krawczyk’s new home and inspired her to write a book
29 March 2022
RI +
How many farms are there in Romania?
28 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: NATO battle group in Romania | Financial aid for Romanians hosting Ukrainians | Suceava humanitarian hub receives French aid convoys
17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania