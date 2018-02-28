New business television in Romania targets entrepreneurs

A new business television channel received the license from the National Audiovisual Council – CNA to broadcast its programs via satellite and cable networks.

The new channel is called Profit.ro TV and is owned by Clever Media Network, a company owned by local investor Adrian Tomsa, who also owns the Look TV and Look TV Plus channels, local Paginademedia.ro reported.

Tomsa’s partners in this project are Orlando Nicoara, a former CEO of Mediafax group and a founder of the Profit.ro and News.ro online media projects, and Vasile Iuga, a former country managing partner of PwC Romania. Olrando Nicoara also sold the Profit.ro online domain to Clever Media Network.

The new TV station will have a collaboration contract with Profit Publishing, the media company that supplies the content for the Profit.ro website. The new television’s main target are the 500,000 entrepreneurs in Romania. The channel also targets young consumers, interested in digital technologies, e-commerce, new media, and start-ups.

