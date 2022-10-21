A new spa center in the Borsec mountain resort in Romania's Transylvania region will open this Christmas. Construction began in 2011 and amounted to EUR 8 mln, but numerous obstacles prevented the opening of the center until now.

Several deadlines for the opening of the resort have been put forth before, but authorities promise that the inauguration, decided for mid-December, will take place as scheduled. Borsec mayor Mik Jozsef says the new center will be worth the wait, for it will grant tourists a premium experience.

“We are at the very end of the project now and we plan to open on December 15-20. The last purchases are being made for equipment and consumables. We’ve selected most of the staff. The hiring of medical staff will start on November 10, while the others will be hired starting on December 1. It will take two or three weeks for the staff to undergo training, especially when it comes to medical procedures. We are also seeking the necessary approvals and certifications for the center,” Jozsef said, quoted by G4Media.

The Borsec spa center had previously reached fame for its mineral water treatments. All these procedures will be resumed, but with advanced technologies. The cost of the treatments will be calculated based on the current cost of energy and wood. In the future, visitors and beneficiaries will be able to cover the treatments they receive in the center with their social and health insurance.

“We want to bring back the treatments that were being done here before 2001, when the old treatment base was closed. There will be hydrotherapy that will be done in bathtubs like in the old days. There will be medical massages, electrotherapy, a salt chamber, salt inhalers, a weighted bath, and all kinds of other procedures that we want to do. We will have paraffin procedures in the future too. We will do everything that involves treating, especially the treatments involving mineral water, because that's what Borsec was famous for. People came here to be treated with mineral water,” mayor Mik Jozsef added.

The spa and treatment center in Borsec has an area of ​​2,900 square meters and a capacity of 1,000 people per day in the summer season and 700 people in the winter. The total investment exceeds EUR 8 mln.

radu@romaina-insider.com

(Photo source: Primaria Borsec on Facebook)