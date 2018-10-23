NEPI Rockastle sets opening date for EUR 40 mln mall in Northern Romania

NEPI Rockcastle, the biggest mall owner in Romania, will open its 18th shopping center in Romania, Shopping City Satu Mare, on December 6.

The new mall has a leasable area of some 26,000 sqm and required an investment of EUR 40 million.

The project brings together 90 brands, some of which will open their first shops in the region. The list of retailers includes Carrefour, New Yorker, LC Waikiki, Douglas, Orsay, CCC, Kenvelo, Office Shoes, Smyk, Noriel, Hervis, Intersport, Altex, Pepco, Kendra, Splendor, KFC, Animax, dm and BSB.

The Carrefour hypermarket, the first one in Satu Mare, will have an area of 10,000 sqm.

A multiplex cinema will also open in early-2019 and, in the near future, the developer also plans to connect the mall to the pedestrian area in the city’s historic center with a bridge over the river Somes.

NEPI Rockcastle invests EUR 100 mln in new mall in Sibiu

[email protected]