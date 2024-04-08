Leisure

Nearly 600 varieties of tulips on display in Romanian village

08 April 2024

The village of Pătroaia Deal, Dâmbovița county, in southern Romania, is home to an exhibition featuring nearly 600 varieties of tulips.

The exhibition is organized by Blooms Experience between April 6 and May 12.

The park dedicated to the exhibition spans an area of 30,000 square meters, on which approximately 1.5 million tulip bulbs have been planted, according to local news outlet Gazeta Dambovitei.

On the left side, hundreds of tulip varieties are displayed, while the right side of the canal represenst an area dedicated to flower lovers and floristry enthusiasts. They have at their disposal flowers from which they can create their bouquet. The organizers have also brought a piano that visitors can play. 

The park can be visited daily between 09:00 AM and 06:00 PM.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Blooms Experience on Facebook)

