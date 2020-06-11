Romania’s National Theater Festival goes online this November

The 30th edition of the National Theater Festival (FNT), scheduled from November 22 to November 29, will take place in a multimedia format (online, TV, radio), local News.ro reported. The motto of the 2020 edition is FNT 30/FNT Altfel (FNT 30/A different FNT).

Theater critics Ludmila Patlanjoglu, Maria Zarnescu, and Calin Ciobotari are in charge of the artistic direction and the program.

The festival’s program includes William Shakespeare’s The Tempest (the “I.L. Caragiale” National Theater Bucharest) and Hamlet (a Cluj-Napoca National Theater and TVR co-production), Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov (the Hungarian State Theater in Cluj), Exit the King by Eugène Ionesco (the “I.L. Caragiale” National Theater Bucharest), the Greek tragedy Electra by Sophocle (Théâtre National de Chaillot), and The Cherry Orchard by Anton Chekhov (Piccolo Teatro Milano).

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)