Most Romanians want to work for big private companies

Most Romanians (55.8%) want to work in private companies in the next period, especially in large ones, such as multinationals.

Meanwhile, a significant percentage of 32.6% would like to work in the public sector, reveals data from a survey on labor market trends in 2021 operated by online recruitment platform BestJobs.

Less than 5% of respondents said they want to work in their own company, and 7% are undecided.

For eight out of ten respondents, job stability is the main issue they will consider with the employer they want to work for in the next period. The other important criteria are the promotion opportunities (55.4%) and the team (48%).

The business growth and development perspective is a top priority for 27% of respondents, while brand and reputation are a priority for only two out of ten employees in choosing a job this year. Opportunities to work internationally are important for 14.4% of the respondents.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]