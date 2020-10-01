Most of the immigrants in Germany come from Romania

According to official figures of the German Ministry of Interior (BMI), around 1.59 million people immigrated to Germany and 1.19 million left Germany in 2018, Romania being the main country of origin and also the place where most German residents (not necessarily citizens) moved to.

Net immigration to Germany was about 400,000 people, with Romania being the main provider of migrants, according to Deutsche Welle, local G4media.ro reported.

Of all the immigrants arriving in Germany, 66.9% came from another European country - 53.0% from EU countries and 13.9% from other European states. Europe was also the main target region of German emigration: about two thirds of all people who moved from Germany chose another European country (66.1%) as their destination, and 54.3% emigrated to EU member states (2017: 51.8%).

As of 2018, Romania was the main country of origin of immigrants (15.1% of all immigrants) in Germany, followed by Poland (9.2%) and Bulgaria (5.2%). Other countries of origin in 2018 were Italy, Croatia, Turkey, Hungary and the United States.

The most important destinations for relocations in 2018 were also Romania, Poland and Bulgaria. Thus, in the case of these states, a high level of continuous migration can be observed in both directions.

