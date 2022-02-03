Morcheeba set to return to Bucharest for June concert

English band Morcheeba is scheduled to return to Bucharest for a show on June 24 at Arenele Romane, organizer Emagic announced.

Skye Edwards and Ross Godfrey will bring to Romania the show promoting the group’s tenth studio album, Blackest Blue, composed during the pandemic and released in the spring of 2021.

At the June concert, the group will perform songs from Blackest Blue as well as other of their well-known pieces.

Golan, who recently released their second disc, I, will open Morcheeba’s show as special guests.

Tickets can be purchased at morcheeba.emagic.ro and iabilet.ro.

(Photo: Michele Bighignoli | Dreamstime.com)

