Monsson commissions largest energy battery storage capacity in Romania

Monsson said on April 9 that it connected to the national grid the largest energy battery storage capacity in Romania. The facility is part of the first hybrid photovoltaic-wind-battery project installed within an operational wind farm of 50 MW.

The storage unit has an installed capacity of 24 MWh - (6MW x 4h) and was built by Monsson. It represents the first stage of a total 216 MWh storage unit to be installed at the same location until the end of the year.

The concept is modular and suitable for large scale applications, the company said. The Lithium Ion batteries are locally produced by the Romanian company Prime Batteries Technology.

The storage unit is charged with energy produced by the wind farm, by the 35 MW PV project under construction, named Gălbiori 2, which will be grid-connected by the end of 2024, and from the national grid when there is no wind or sun.

The control of the hybrid project is fully automatic, without local operational staff, and the software is developed by Monsson.

“[…] With this project, we are testing the functionality of the battery to demonstrate the immediate benefits of storage facilities attached to renewable energy sources. We want to promote such solutions both in Romania and across Europe,” said Sebastian Enache, Monsson member of the Board.

“[…] Prime took its role as a solution supplier since 2016. In the market, we are seen as battery producers, but our main business is lithium-ion battery solutions. And this is how we and Monsson found common ground, because their extensive experience in renewable energy that led to projects as this one,” stated Vicențiu Ciobanu, CEO of Prime Batteries Technology.

Present for over 17 years in the renewable energy market in Romania, Monsson has a portfolio of over 5 GW of wind and photovoltaic projects.

Prime Batteries has a lithium-ion battery production capacity of 2.3 GWh/year in Bucharest, being vertically integrated including in the production of Li-ion cells. In 2023, the company produced more than 65 MWh of batteries for the Romanian market, primarily in renewable energy applications.

