Ro Insider
People
Romanian journalist, part of Pulitzer Prize-winning team of Washington Post
05 May 2020
Romanian journalist Monica Ulmanu is part of The Washington Post team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting.

The prize was granted “for a groundbreaking series that showed with scientific clarity the dire effects of extreme temperatures on the planet.”

For its “2C: Beyond the Limit” series, The Washington Post analyzed global datasets tracking nearly 170 years of temperature records to map every place that has already warmed by 2 degrees – the threshold international negotiators hope the planet as a whole will never reach. This use of temperature data demonstrated that extreme climate change is already a life-altering reality across 10 percent of the Earth’s surface.

The articles in the series can be read here.

Monica Ulmanu is a graphics editor for The Washington Post. She joined The Post in 2018 from the Guardian newsroom in London, where she worked as a special projects editor. Previously, she worked on the graphics desk at Thomson Reuters, Boston Globe, and as an intern at The New York Times.

The list of the 2020 winners of the Pulitzer Prizes is available here.

(Photo: Pulitzer Prizes Facebook Page)

[email protected]

1
 

