Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 08:40
Politics

Moldovan soldiers are expected in Romania for major NATO military exercises

06 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Soldiers from the Republic of Moldova will participate in NATO's DACIA 21 LIVEX series of exercises, where about 15,000 troops will be present.

"Our soldiers are going to go to Saber Guardian [a NATO program Partnership for Peace member nations such as Moldova], starting with May 23, during the DACIA 21 LIVEX series of exercises in Romania," Alla Diaconu, spokeswoman for the Chisinau Ministry of Defense, told G4media.

The Romanian Ministry of National Defense (MApN) stated that the series of exercises in Romania is the most complex form of training since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and is led by the Joint Forces Command of the Defense Staff.

Moldova is constitutionally neutral but seeks to draw closer to Euro-Atlantic standards and institutions. Relations with NATO started in 1992 when Moldova joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council.

This forum for dialogue was succeeded in 1997 by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council, which brings together all Allies and partner countries in the Euro-Atlantic area.

(Photo: Bumbleedee | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 08:40
Politics

Moldovan soldiers are expected in Romania for major NATO military exercises

06 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Soldiers from the Republic of Moldova will participate in NATO's DACIA 21 LIVEX series of exercises, where about 15,000 troops will be present.

"Our soldiers are going to go to Saber Guardian [a NATO program Partnership for Peace member nations such as Moldova], starting with May 23, during the DACIA 21 LIVEX series of exercises in Romania," Alla Diaconu, spokeswoman for the Chisinau Ministry of Defense, told G4media.

The Romanian Ministry of National Defense (MApN) stated that the series of exercises in Romania is the most complex form of training since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and is led by the Joint Forces Command of the Defense Staff.

Moldova is constitutionally neutral but seeks to draw closer to Euro-Atlantic standards and institutions. Relations with NATO started in 1992 when Moldova joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council.

This forum for dialogue was succeeded in 1997 by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council, which brings together all Allies and partner countries in the Euro-Atlantic area.

(Photo: Bumbleedee | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 May 2021
Business
US biotech startup gets USD 140 mln financing to advance groundbreaking research started by Romanian professor at Caltech
04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal