Moldovan soldiers are expected in Romania for major NATO military exercises

Soldiers from the Republic of Moldova will participate in NATO's DACIA 21 LIVEX series of exercises, where about 15,000 troops will be present.

"Our soldiers are going to go to Saber Guardian [a NATO program Partnership for Peace member nations such as Moldova], starting with May 23, during the DACIA 21 LIVEX series of exercises in Romania," Alla Diaconu, spokeswoman for the Chisinau Ministry of Defense, told G4media.

The Romanian Ministry of National Defense (MApN) stated that the series of exercises in Romania is the most complex form of training since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and is led by the Joint Forces Command of the Defense Staff.

Moldova is constitutionally neutral but seeks to draw closer to Euro-Atlantic standards and institutions. Relations with NATO started in 1992 when Moldova joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council.

This forum for dialogue was succeeded in 1997 by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council, which brings together all Allies and partner countries in the Euro-Atlantic area.

