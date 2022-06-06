European landscapes and ruins: New exhibition at National Art Museum in Bucharest

An exhibition looking at the various aspects and meanings that ruins have in the European painting from the 16th to the 19th century is set to open at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) on June 8.

The exhibition, which showcases works from the museum’s collection, is meant to illustrate in its six sections the transformation of the ruin from a symbol of the ancient culture during the Renaissance into a motif of the Romantic period.

A total of 140 works will be displayed, by artists such Jan Sanders Van Hemessen, Gaspard Dughet, Giovanni Paolo Pannini, Giovanni, Battista Piranesi, August Becker, and Ivan Aivazovsky.

The exhibition is curated by art historian Mălina Conţu, the head of the European Art Department of MNAR and associate lecturer of the Art History Department of the University of Bucharest.

The exhibition can be visited until January 29, 2023.

(Photo: Tudor Vintiloiu/ Dreamstime)

