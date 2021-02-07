Social Democrats' treasurer given five years for misuse of funds

Mircea Drăghici, former MP and treasurer of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) at the time when Liviu Dragnea was running the party, was sentenced on Thursday, July 1, to 5 years in prison by the High Court of Cassation and Justice, G4media.ro reported.

The judges have dismissed the appeals and upheld the first instance sentence.

Drăghici, one of Liviu Dragnea's closest collaborators, was sued by the national anti-corruption directorate (DNA) because he used the subsidies received by the party from public money to buy a house for himself.

The court also decided to confiscate the amount of EUR 19,000 from Drăghici. Drăghici resigned from PSD at the beginning of 2020 after he was indicted.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

