Romanian minister: All localities with over 2,000 inhabitants will have sewage systems

by Irina Marica
Paul Stanescu, the deputy prime minister and minister of regional development, promised that all localities with more than 2,000 inhabitants will have water supply and sewage systems in maximum three years.

This would solve one of Romania’s biggest problems, as most recent statistics showed that less than half of Romania’s resident population is connected to sewage systems.

“I want to tell you that, over the next two or three years, we are close to solving this problem in most of the localities with more than 2,000 inhabitants. […] The commitment was made when we joined the European Union,” Stanescu said, reports local Agerpres.

“Of course, those under 2,000 inhabitants must have water and a sewage systems as well,” he added.

In 2016, 9.7 million Romanians had their homes connected to sewerage networks, accounting for 49.1% of the country’s resident population.

