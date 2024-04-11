Entertainment

Immersive shows of Bucharest’s MINA museum coming to Cluj-Napoca, Iași and Timișoara

11 April 2024

Immersive shows of MINA, the Museum of Immersive New Art in Bucharest, will travel to Cluj-Napoca, Iași, and Timișoara this year as part of a new project named MINA Pop-Up scheduled to launch on April 19. The traveling exhibitions are Gustav Klimt - The Immersive ShowThe Underwater World – An immersive water journey, and Inner Constellations - the show dedicated to the works of the Romanian illustrator Alex Nimurad.

MINA Pop-Up is a MINA project carried out in association with the Kunst production workshop. The shows will be hosted by a tent with the same surface as the immersive space in the Bucharest museum, namely 450 sqm.

The immersive exhibitions' nine-month journey is set to start on April 19, with stops of 2-3 months in each of the three cities. Cluj-Napoca is the first on the list (April 19-June 2), followed by Iași (June 10-September 10), and Timișoara (September 18-January 1).

"The three new media art exhibitions have attracted 180,000 visitors in less than 6 months since the opening of the museum, so the initiative to go beyond the borders of the capital came naturally," MINA founders said.

The project is organized in partnership with Iulius Mall Cluj, Iulius Town Timişoara, and Palas Campus Iaşi.

The shows included in the tour last 45 minutes and made up the lineup of MINA in 2023, the year of the museum's launch in Bucharest. 

MINA Pop-Up tickets cost RON 45 and can be purchased online on the museum's website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: MINA)

Entertainment

