Nearly 30 migrants found in Western Romania city parks

The Police in Timisoara, a city in Western Romania, have found 28 migrants in two of the city’s parks and on a street.

Most of them were citizens from Iraq, with some of them being asylum seekers in Romania.

The local police officers found a group of 15 migrants, which also included five minors, in the city’s Carmen Sylva Park on Thursday morning, August 31. All of them said they were from Iraq, but had no identification documents on them.

Then, later the same day, the policemen also discovered three migrants on Silistra Street. They tried to run away but the officers caught and detained them. The three men were also migrants from Iraq.

Around one hour later, another group made up of ten people was found in Silistra Park. Six of them were minors.

One week ago, the Timisoara Police found 105 migrants in a hostel in the city. Most of them, namely 82, were from Iraq, eight were from Somalia, three from Egypt, two from Liberia, two from Iran, two from Eritrea, one from Niger, and five from Syria. The police officers later discovered that 20 of them entered Romania illegally.

Irina Marica