Events

Enescu Soirees: Irina Mureșanu and Dana Ciocârlie bring Infinite Strings concert to New York and Maryland

19 February 2024

Violinist Irina Mureșanu and pianist Dana Ciocârlie will present a program of little-known Romanian musical gems, entitled Infinite Strings, in New York and Maryland, the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York announced. The performances are part of Enescu Soirees, one of the permanent programs of the Institute.

The recital in New York will take place in the "Norman Manea" Hall of the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York this Friday, February 23. Next, the recital in Maryland is scheduled for Tuesday, February 27, and will be hosted by the University of Maryland.

The two artists will bring to New York and Maryland a special program of classical music by composers such as George Enescu, Paul Constantinescu, Tiberiu Olah, Violeta Dinescu, and Vasile Filip.

The concert’s title, Infinite Soirees, is a tribute to two of the greatest Romanian artists: the violinist and composer George Enescu and the sculptor Constantin Brâncuși.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romanian Cultural Institute New York)

1

