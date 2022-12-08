Eastern RO: Mercure hotel to open in Bacău

Hospitality group Accor announced it signed the franchise agreement to open a Mercure hotel in Bacău, in eastern Romania.

The hotel will be operated by the local developer Arena City Center S.R.L. and will be the first one affiliated to an international chain in the city.

The 80-room Mercure Bacău is set to open in the second quarter of 2025.

In addition to the restaurant, an outside terrace and a bar, the hotel will have a 775 sqm ballroom, three meeting rooms, and a lounge on the rooftop area for small private events.

Located in the northern part of the city, on Stefan cel Mare Street, Mercure Bacău will be part of a complex extension of Arena Mall Bacău. The new development stage will also bring a new wing to the mall, a 200-apartment residential building, a parking area, an indoor & outdoor playground, and a Cinema City with eight halls, one of which will be reconfigured in 4DX.

"Bringing a brand-new Mercure hotel to Bacău, one of the emerging cities of Moldova, is proof of Accor's commitment to supporting the growth of Romanian tourism. […]. More so, we are honored to join hands with a reputable local developer who has already left a significant mark on the city," said Maria Drăgulin, Accor Development Director for Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova and the Czech Republic.

"By adding the Mercure hotel to our new development, we take one more step towards becoming an urban destination, a place to be. Given Bacău's geo-strategic position, we are convinced that the new hotel will be the meeting point where the local, but also national and international businesspeople can organize their meetings and corporate events," said Ovidiu Budeanu, developer and shareholder of Arena Mall Bacau.

Mercure Hotels has a network of more than 900 hotels in over 60 countries, totaling more than 119,000 rooms globally.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com