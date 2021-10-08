Romanian eCommerce platform: Jan-Sep sales up 76% YoY

The value of online stores' sales increased by 76% in the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period in 2020, according to data compiled by the eCommerce platform MerchantPro.

"The number of orders between January and September 2021 increased by 54% over the previous year, while the value of orders placed increased by 76% YoY," according to MerchantPro data that aggregates the sales of the online stores using its services.

By segment of the market, most of the orders were in the home & deco, painting and art, jewellery and handicrafts segments in the first part of the year. With the arrival of the summer, orders increased in the segments of sports, IT and electronics, fashion and accessories, beauty and health.

Compared to the previous year, the largest increase was registered for the IT & Electronics segment, almost a tripling (+194%, in value terms), MerchantPro data show. Orders in the Home & Deco segment more than doubled compared to 2020 (+126%).

The value of the orders for sporting goods increased this year by 85%. In the fashion & accessories segment, the annual growth was only 42%.

(Photo source: Nitsuki/Dreamstime.com)