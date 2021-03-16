RO medical services provider MedLife consolidates leading place with new takeover

Romanian private medical services provider MedLife (M) announced its 31st takeover: a 60% stake in one of the biggest medical clinics in Sibiu County - Medica Sibiu.

With this acquisition, MedLife says that it is consolidating its position as the largest network of private medical units in Romania. Medica Sibiu posted a turnover of only RON 3.7 million (EUR 0.76 mln) in 2020.

Through this acquisition, the group's consolidated pro-forma sales reach EUR 252 mln, MedLife said in a press release.

The announcement came just a few days after MedLife's top competitor Regina Maria claimed first place in the private medical services market based on the 2020 consolidated turnover - EUR 237 million.

Meanwhile, MedLife reported a consolidated turnover of about EUR 223 mln for 2020, according to its preliminary financial report on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

MedLife's new acquisition, Medica Sibiu, has been operating on the private medical services market since 2001 and consists of a large outpatient unit, a medical analysis laboratory, and an occupational health center.

In addition, Medica Sibiu is one of the providers under contract with Sibiu County Health Insurance House (CJAS), covering a wide range of laboratory tests and medical consultations for specialties such as endocrinology, internal medicine, neurology, psychiatry, clinical psychology.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]