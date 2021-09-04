Nearly 3% stake in leading RO medical group MedLife changes owners

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Almost 3% of the shares of leading Romanian private medical services provider MedLife (M), one of the blue chips on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), were sold through two special transactions worth RON 37 million (EUR 7.55 mln) on April 8.

The two deals involved 3.9 million MedLife shares at the price of 10 lei per unit, 5.66% below the market price at that time.

According to data compiled by Ziarul Financiar daily, this is the largest special package with MedLife shares since the company's listing in 2016.

The group's founders and main shareholders - the Marcu family - hold 41% of MedLife's shares while institutional investors own 53.78% of the company, and retail investors hold the remaining 5.26%.

In separate news, MedLife reported that it completed the takeover of a 60% stake in Medica Sibiu, a small clinic owned by doctor Dorel Aldea. Through this acquisition, MedLife is consolidating its largest network of private medical units with national coverage, it said in a note to investors.

In 2020, Medica Sibiu registered a turnover of RON 3.7 mln EUR 780,000).

At the end of March, MedLife said it plans to contract a syndicated loan of EUR 40 mln to finance its national expansion and investment in medical research.

