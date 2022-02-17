Medicover Romania reports 34% stronger revenues in 2021

The Swedish medical services provider Medicover, active on the Romanian market for over 25 years, reported its total revenues rose to EUR 171.6 mln in 2021, 34% more compared to the previous year.

Romania is the group's third-largest market in terms of revenue globally, after Germany and Poland, with a total contribution of 12.4%.

"In recent years, we have invested constantly to meet the specific needs of patients, whether we are talking about adapting the way we interact - telemedicine, home services - or updating the range of services. We will continue to invest in equipment, infrastructure and the development of medical teams," Florinela Cîrstina, General Manager of Medicover Romania, says.

By business segments, the revenues of the Romanian Medical Services division increased in 2021 by 29.7%, to a total value of EUR 83.8 mln, while the revenues of the Diagnostic Services division (Synevo) rose by 38.4% to EUR 87.8 mln.

(Photo: Medicover Romania Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com