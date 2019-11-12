Value of meal vouchers in Romania to increase by a third

The draft law providing the increase in the nominal value of meal vouchers to RON 20 (EUR 4.2) has received a favorable report from the labour committee and was submitted to the Chamber Deputies for adoption, Ziarul Financiar reported.
The authors of the amendment argue that the value of a meal is around RON 21.4 (EUR 4.47) and the revised value of a voucher would nearly cover it.
The value of the meal vouchers, received by Romanian employees, typically one for each working day, would thus increase by 32% from some RON 15 currently.
The Senate has already voted this amendment and the Chamber of Deputies has the decisive vote.
(Photo source: Shutterstock)
