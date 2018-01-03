McDonald’s Romania makes salaries public to draw new employees

Fast food restaurant chain McDonald’s Romania has made the salaries for various positions within the network public in an attempt to recruit new people for its restaurants.

The company has placed recruiting ads that reveal the salaries paid to employees in the busies places in Bucharest, such as the Gara de Nord train station, where it also has a restaurant.

According to the hiring announcement, cited by local Mediafax, the company is paying RON 1,850 (EUR 397) gross per month for crew/hostess positions and RON 3,200 (EUR 687) gross per month for management trainees. The sums include meal vouchers. The company also says it offers flexible working hours and various bonuses and prizes.

Companies in Romania have been experiencing a shortage of new candidates recently, which has determined more of them to make the salary packages public in their attempt to draw people.

McDonald’s is the biggest restaurant operator in Romania, with 72 restaurants in 21 cities and some 4,500 employees. The McDonald’s franchise in Romania is owned by Maltese group Premier Capital.

[email protected]