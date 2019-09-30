Newsroom
Italian man investigated for medical fraud in Romania plans to open private clinic
30 September 2019
Matteo Politi, the Italian citizen accused of medical fraud in Romania after a local publication exposed him as a fake plastic surgeon who performed surgeries on patients at several private clinics in Bucharest despite having no medical training, plans to open a private clinic, local Mediafax reported.

Politi said in an Instagram post that the clinic would open “soon” with “the best doctors in Europe.”

Romanian prosecutors accuse Matteo Politi of fraud in continuous form and of practicing a medical profession without right. The scandal surrounding his fake medical profession broke in early February this year when local publication Libertatea exposed him as an impostor. He was caught on February 6 while trying to flee Romania by train, and was then placed under 30-day preventive arrest.

Matteo Politi practiced plastic surgery in Romania under the name Matthew Mode, although he had no medical training, the media investigation revealed at that time. He had an impressive fake CV and he reportedly managed to get a medical rubber stamp with the help of an employee from the Public Health Direction (DSP), which he later used to convince clinics that he was a real doctor. He apparently got the DSP approval based on a false diploma from the faculty of medicine in Pristina (Kosovo).

The investigation in this case in ongoing.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

