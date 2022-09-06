Mastering the Music Business, the first and largest music industry event held in Romania, begins today, September 6.

Between September 6 and 8, some of the world's most talented musicians and professionals: singers, songwriters, producers, sound engineers, managers, booking agents, PR people, radio people, journalists, digital specialists, representatives of major and independent labels, and more, will meet at the Hotel Caro in Bucharest from 10 am to 6 pm each day to share their stories, exchange innovative ideas, and build new and lasting connections.

Structured in more than 40 panels, workshops, case studies, presentations, and Q&A sessions, the MMB conference brings the secrets and taboos of the music industry to the forefront.

Among the most anticipated discussions are those on the status of new funding platforms for artists, equal opportunities in the music industry, how trap music is perceived by the public and within the business, the harsh realities of addiction and depression in the industry, and the relationship between video games and music.

Here are some of the panels:

● Mental health in the music industry, featuring Doru Trăscău - lead singer of The Mono Jacks, Sandy Graham - founder and editor-in-chief of Cashbox Radio in Canada, Adrian Socol - psychotherapist and lecturer at the Faculty of Psychology and Educational Sciences, and Michelle Titian – a well-known Canadian artist who has struggled for years with alcohol addiction;

● How to Patreon, with Ronny Kriger - General Manager Europe for Patreon, Andreea Runceanu - violinist and founding member of the Amadeus Electric Quartet and Diana Petcu – a Romanian artist for whom the Patreon platform has become a reliable source of income;

● Press Play: Where video games meet sync, bespoke music, and sound design with Codie Childs of PlayStation Studios Creative Arts;

● No love for new music. Why has the consumption of new music lost so much ground to the back catalog? with Marius Moga, Cătălin Muraru, Andreea Berghea, Steve Ferris, and Jehan Paumero-Believe.

During the workshops, participants will have the opportunity to learn how to organize a festival, how to plan an international tour, how to write a song, and how to time a song perfectly:

● Let's play: The festival & artist management game, in this workshop by Ekaterina Bazhanova, participants will put themselves in the shoes of an artist manager and a festival organizer

● New sheriff: Booking an international tour held by Valeriu Borcosabout, this workshop is all about the perfect recipe for a successful international tour

● Sync About It: Music Synchronization is a workshop with Andra Vasile and Gabriela Sachelarie

● Wanted: the perfect song by Dan Byron is one of the most successful workshops, returning to MMB for the 5th time.

"In addition to attending panels, workshops, and presentations, we encourage MMB participants to interact as much as possible with the guests,” says Anca Lupeș, founder of the MMB conference. "Networking is crucial in this field but, because for many shyness trumps curiosity, we've created a program called Meet the Experts, which enables people to get a face-to-face meeting with the speaker they were most interested in.”

In addition to this program, there will be three receptions a day where the atmosphere is relaxed and participants have the opportunity to socialize with whomever they want.

Alongside the conference is the MMB Showcase Festival: every day from 8 pm until midnight, audiences will have the opportunity to listen to up-and-coming artists at Club Expirat.

18 artists and bands will be performing, as follows:

● September 6: Papercutz (Portugal), IVA (Bulgaria), AIKO (Czech Republic), Sturle Dagsland (Norway), KOIKOI (Serbia), E-an-na (Romania);

● 7 September: OMBRA (Spain), Krapka;KOMA (Ukraine), Groove Garden by Sorin Zlat (Romania), Cătălina Cara (Moldova), Woodstock Barbie (Hungary), Zimbru (Romania);

● 8 September: Labotanique (France), IOVA (Romania), HVNDS (Romania), Love'n'Joy (Ukraine), Subterranean Masquerade (Israel), Picqued Jacks (Italy).

Further details of the events can be found on the official website, and the full schedule is available here. Tickets are available on the iabilet.ro network and on the ove.ro platform.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: MMB)