Fado singer Mariza returns to Bucharest with concert next year

Fado singer Mariza will perform again in Bucharest in 2019. The concert is scheduled for March 6, at Sala Palatului. It is meant to promote the singer’s latest album, released this year.

Born in 1973 in Mozambique, Mariza grew up in Portugal. She received numerous Grammy awards nominations and in 2004, she won the European Border Breakers Award. That same year, Mariza played A Thousand Years in duet with Sting, during the Olympic Games in Athens.

Since her 2001 debut, she collaborated with artists such as Lenny Kravitz, Cesária Évora, Tito Paris, Carlos do Carmo and Rui Veloso.

Her eight album, titled Mariza, was released this year. The previous one, Mundo, was released in 2015.

